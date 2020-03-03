large-police-presence-briefly-shuts-down-i-494-in-minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A big police presence on Interstate-494 in Minnetonka seems to have briefly shut the roadway down in each instructions through the Tuesday afternoon commute.

The Bloomington Police Division says cops had been following a stolen automobile on the interstate they usually tried to tug the driving force over. At that time, the suspect received out of the car and ran away.

Officers have arrange a fringe within the space. No arrests have been made and police are nonetheless looking for the suspect.

Interstate 494 – Minnetonka (credit score: MnDOT)

It is a creating state of affairs. Stick with WCCO for extra updates quickly.