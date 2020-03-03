kylie-jenner-shows-off-her-abs-&-new-honey-colored-hair-in-sexy-bikini-pics-from-vacation

Kylie Jenner color-coordinated her caramel hair with a mocha brown bikini from Gucci! Her caption for the swimsuit publish, although, was definitely eyebrow-raising after teasing a potential romantic reunion with Travis Scott.

New hair, previous bikini! Kylie Jenner, 22, confirmed off her honey hair makeover in a classic brown Gucci bikini to her Instagram followers on March 2, which was a trendy remnant from the 1970’s. The 2-piece set was held collectively by retro gold chains stylized in Gucci’s iconic “G” brand, and Kylie complemented this element with gold cuffs in her braids. The identical bikini offered for $6,500 on 1stdibs, making this piece simply as costly as the opposite designer gadgets the younger billionaire has been parading all through her tropical women’ journey! You’ll be able to see Kylie’s new bikini photographs, right here.

Bikini, toned midsection and honey-streaked hair apart, there was one different element in Kylie’s new publish price simply as a lot consideration: the caption. “What’s meant for me will always be,” Kylie wrote, which screamed of ambiguity! Her sister Kendall Jenner, 24, fed into the cryptic nature of the message by commenting, “ain’t that the truth.” Kylie is aware of the best way to get followers speaking, similar to she did after posting romantic throwbacks of her ex Travis Scott, 27, amid her getaway.

“It’s…a…mood,” Kylie had written over a collection of three photographs that confirmed her and Travis getting cozy at their Houston Rockets date in 2017. Followers have been divided: was this affirmation that the mother and father of Stormi Webster, 2, have been again collectively, or was it a being pregnant tease? Whereas Kylie hasn’t supplied a transparent reply, HollywoodLife has not less than discovered how Travis feels in regards to the beauty mogul’s new mermaid ‘do!

“Travis is used to seeing Kylie change up her hair all the time and he thinks she always looks beautiful no matter what,” a supply EXCLUSIVELY informed HollywoodLife. “But this lighter look on her is different from anything he’s seen before and he really loves it. Travis has seen Kylie with platinum hair in the past, but this is a softer look which he really loves.”