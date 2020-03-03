kylie-jenner-gets-an-iv-drip-while-watching-the-bachelor-with-kendall-jenner

Matt Baron/Shutterstock, Instagram
IV drip and chill?
On Monday, Kylie Jenner loved a relaxed sisters’ night time in with Kendall Jenner. In a video posted to her Instagram Tales, the Kylie Cosmetics magnificence mogul and her mannequin sister might be seen donning their coziest loungewear and holding palms whereas tuning into The Bachelor collectively.
Additionally making an look within the clip was an IV, which Kylie was hooked as much as as she watched the hit ABC present. The 22-year-old did not specify why she wanted an IV drip, however it may very well be to assist her get again into the swing of issues following her ladies’ journey to the Bahamas.
Over the weekend, Kylie and her besties soaked up the solar for the last word tropical getaway. As soon as in paradise, the Holding Up With the Kardashians star saved her social media followers updated with a number of pics from their lavish trip, together with snapshots of her and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou lounging by the pool and tons of outfit of the day posts.
Additionally in attendance was Kylie’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who joined her well-known mama and her gal friends as they loved they caught some waves and took a experience on a yacht.
And naturally, there have been loads of twinning moments. Through the journey, the mother-daughter duo rocked matching pink and white Dior clothes as they took within the tropical surroundings and sunshine. Pleased with their matching outfits, the Kylie Pores and skin founder shared an image of her and her child on Instagram, captioning the candy pic, “i hope she desires to match w me perpetually.”
If one factor is for positive, it is that Kylie and Stormi make the cutest pair. Again in February, the 2 sported matching ensembles to have fun the trendy toddler’s 2nd birthday celebration. As if their similar outfits weren’t wonderful sufficient, Kylie made positive that they each wore the identical hair clips and sneakers to completely decide to the look.
Reflecting on her daughter’s huge day, Kylie shared on Instagram, “Such a blessing to have the ability to create these magical experiences for my child. StormiWorld!!!! thanks God.”
Holding Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at eight p.m., solely on E!
