kuwk:-tristan-thompson-leaves-another-‘thirsty-and-creepy’-comment-on-khloe-kardashian’s-‘saucy’-new-pic-and-fans-are-over-it!

Tristan Thompson retains on flirting together with his ex, Khloe Kardashian on social media and his thirstiness appears to have actually pissed off her followers! Her followers know all too properly that he cheated on the KUWK star not as soon as however twice so it is sensible that his ‘saucy’ feedback get them to roll their eyes.

This was the case most not too long ago after Khloe took to her on-line platform to submit a horny snap that confirmed her posing in a fairly revealing activewear set.

Positive sufficient, the mom of 1 appeared nice so it is sensible that her ex didn’t miss this chance to gush over her within the remark part a lot to the annoyance of her followers who’re sick and bored with his ‘creepy’ makes an attempt to win Khloe again.

The pic that bought him drooling options Khloe posing for a pic in her lavatory whereas carrying a white bra prime and thong backside, a set that’s the truth is a part of her personal Good American line.

The items undoubtedly put all her greatest property on show, making it very clear that she has a flat stomach and an hourglass form to her determine.

Within the caption, she promoted the road, in fact, writing: ‘Blink and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to get ready. Two piece Active Intimate set @goodamerican.’

She quickly bought loads of loving and supportive feedback from family and friends members!

Lastly, Tristan joined them by writing just one phrase: ‘saucy’ and including the guts eyes emoji.

He bought blended reactions to it since there are nonetheless some followers who want they might get again collectively however the ones dissing him held nothing again!

As an example, one person known as him out, writing: ‘Dude do you need some water or something? Stop sounding so thirsty and creepy. You’re getting on everybody’s rattling nerves.’ Oof!



