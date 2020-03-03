kourtney-kardashian-stuns-in-shimmery-purple-gown-while-posing-on-a-balcony-in-paris

Carrying a dreamy Haider Ackermann robe, Kourtney Kardashian appeared just like the star of a romantic movie set in Paris. The ‘KUWTK’ star was really dressing up for one more day of Paris Style Week, nevertheless!

It was like a scene out of an Audrey Hepburn film: Kourtney Kardashian, 40, posed in a mushy purple Haider Ackermann robe on a balcony in opposition to the romantic backdrop of Paris. This was the Preserving Up with the Kardashian star’s Instagram submit on March 2! Kourtney even borrowed the title of an iconic 2006 movie to caption the photograph: “Paris, je t’aime.” That interprets to “Paris, I love you” in French — and we will see why the mom of three is professing her emotions for town of affection!

Kourtney has been profiting from the hustle and bustle of Paris Style Week to decorate up on a couple of event. On March 1, Kourtney coordinated along with her sister Kim Kardashian, 38, in Balmain‘s new skintight latex outfits to attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris. Haider, the designer of the robe Kourtney is carrying beneath, additionally joined the celebratory service!

The following day, the sisters confirmed face at one other Kanye-sponsored perform: the Yeezy Season eight present! There was a really particular visitor performer on the futuristic vogue present, who was none aside from Kourtney’s six-year-old niece, North West. Kim and Kanye’s cute daughter rapped strains like “What are those?” because the fashions strutted throughout the stage.

North and Kourtney’s seven-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, have additionally made positive to affix in on their mothers’ vogue parade! The cousins twinned in zebra and cheetah outfits for a stroll in Paris on March 2, and their hair was later styled into matching lengthy braids for the Yeezy present. Earlier throughout the journey, Penelope even rocked a Gucci fur coat as she strode alongside her modern mom, who walked on the streets of France in a black longline coat, leather-based pants and a sheer lace prime. Kourtney all the time nails the picture of a cosmopolitan citizen, as does the remainder of her household!