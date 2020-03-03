kevin-federline:-why-his-mom-is-the-‘backbone’-of-his-relationship-with-britney-spears

Kevin Federline’s mother, Julie, has been the glue that’s been holding the details of his household collectively, together with the co-parenting relationship he has with the mom of his two sons, Britney Spears.

Kevin Federline, 41, and Britney Spears, 38, could now not be romantically concerned however the former spouses have been sustaining a civil co-parenting relationship for his or her two sons and his mother, Julie, has rather a lot to do with the rationale it’s going so nicely. The previous couple’s boys Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13, are the principle priorities of their dad and mom’ lives however since Britney has been beneath a court-ordered conservatorship and dealing on her well being rather a lot, Kevin and his mother have been spending a number of time with them.

“Britney’s boys are very busy. They’re teenagers who have lots of activities and living their lives. They know what’s going on with their mom constantly and are aware of her life and health,” a supply EXCLUSIVELY advised HollywoodLife. “They have been seeing her less and less as she works on herself and they’re just so busy with their own day to day. They’re with their father a lot. Kevin’s mother is the backbone of the family and makes the life work between the families. She’s amazing. She bakes, cooks for everyone, and is really there for everyone and Britney’s father [Jamie Spears] is, too. Those two are the ones that hold those families together. Kevin has 6 children and it’s not easy for him all of the time.”

Along with Sean and Jayden, Kevin is the daddy of daughters Kori, 17, Jordan, 8, and Peyton, 5, and son Kaleb, 15. Though his marriage to Britney, which lasted from 2004-2007, gained a number of public consideration, the rapper has maintained a reasonably low key life since their cut up and hasn’t been within the public eye practically as a lot as he used to. He proved he nonetheless has his ex-wife’s again when he recommended Britney for checking right into a 30-day keep at a psychological well being facility in Apr. 2019 and expressed that he thinks she was coping with her struggles in a “responsible way.”