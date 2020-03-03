kenya-moore-claps-back-at-nene-leakes-for-saying-her-divorce-is-a-‘karma’

Instagram

The ‘Actual Housewives of Atlanta’ star makes an attempt to fireside again at her nemesis in a now-deleted Instagram submit, however that solely makes Kenya be additional trolled.

The feud between Kenya Moore and her “The Actual Housewives of Atlanta” co-star NeNe Leakes continued. The latter just lately stopped by “Watch What Occurs Stay with Andy Cohen” the place she talked about her nemesis’ marital woes with estranged husband Marc Daly.

Following the Sunday, March 1 episode of the Bravo sequence, wherein Marc stated he hated being married to Kenya, NeNe weighed in on the matter. She advised host Andy, “It is actually laborious to really feel sorry for somebody that does issues to different folks’s marriages and relationships.”

Additional detailing her remarks, NeNe stated, “I imply she’s achieved it to [Phaedra Parks], she’s achieved it to [Tanya Sam], she’s achieved it to me. So it is actually laborious to really feel sorry… It is nearly like, effectively, karma’s a b***h.”

NeNe echoed the sentiment throughout an interview with PEOPLE on Monday. “It is karma. hat goes round, comes round, and Kenya had this coming,” the 52-year-old TV persona stated. “She has interfered with different women on this present’s relationships.”

“Years in the past, when Phaedra was married to [Apollo Nida], Kenya was enjoying round with the entire scenario. After which this yr, she brings one other ladies in entrance of Tanya, saying that Tanya’s man [Paul Judge] cheated, attempting to do one thing to their relationship. Plus, she had mentioned me and my relationship previously. So now that your relationship has crumbled? Good. You deserved it,” she continued.

“I do not really feel sorry for her in any respect. Once you did issues like that, it’s extremely tough for somebody to really feel something however completely satisfied. You bought yours,” NeNe concluded.

Kenya seemingly caught wind of it and fired again at NeNe in a now-deleted Instagram submit. “That is my karma,” Kenya wrote alongside an image of her holding daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, whom she shares with Marc.

The submit, nevertheless, solely made Kenya be additional trolled. “No child your karma is the husband you bought,” one Instagram person corrected her. “Your karma is your husband not liking you,” one different added.

Kenya and Marc introduced their divorce in September. It was revealed within the newest episode of “The Actual Housewives of Atlanta” that the previous couple had a giant combat at a charity occasion only a day prior.