kendall-jenner-goes-makeup-free-&-reunites-with-kylie-for-‘the-bachelor’-viewing-party

They’re identical to us! After coming back from a tropical trip along with her pals, Kylie Jenner spent a quiet night time in on March 2, and she or he was joined by sister, Kendall Jenner, for a viewing of ‘The Bachelor’!

The Bachelor has quite a lot of superstar followers, and Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner can now be counted amongst them! The sisters watched the present’s March 2 episode collectively. Kylie took to Instagram to share a video of the present enjoying out on the tv display, after which the digicam panned to Kendall sitting subsequent to her on the sofa. Kendall was makeup-free and seemed fresh-faced as she smiled whereas Kylie filmed. The video additionally revealed that the ladies have been holding fingers on the sofa, and that Kylie was having one thing administered into her physique through IV.

The pair’s reunion comes following Kylie’s getaway with some pals and her daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie posted a ton of photographs from the tropical journey, together with pics of her lounging round in a bikini and doing a photograph shoot by the pool. She additionally wore an identical outfit with two-year-old Stormi, which resulted within the cutest photographs EVER of the mom/daughter pair. In the meantime, Kendall has been tremendous busy with Vogue Weeks over the past month. Although she hasn’t walked in lots of reveals, she’s been attending loads of occasions in New York and Europe.

The March 2 episode of The Bachelor featured Peter Weber eliminating Victoria Fuller, then reuniting with the ladies he despatched residence on the present throughout a Ladies Inform All particular. Curiously, Peter beforehand frolicked with Kendall in actual life at a Los Angeles Rams recreation in November. On the time, fellow Bachelorette star, Tyler Cameron, was linked to Kylie’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, so Tyler and his pals, together with Peter, met up with Kendall, Stassie and their crew on the recreation. Curiously, Tyler beforehand dated one other Jenner pal, Gigi Hadid. The 2 have been collectively for just a few months on the finish of summer season 2019, following Tyler’s breakup from Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor will conclude with a two-part finale on March 9 and March 10, as Peter makes his remaining resolution between Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. Nevertheless, Chris Harrison has teased that “even Peter doesn’t know how [the] season ends,” so followers, together with Kendall and Kylie, are in for fairly a doozy of a end!