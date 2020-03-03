katy-perry-says-she-&-taylor-swift-‘text-a-lot’-as-she-reveals-they’re-still-working-on-their-friendship

Katy Perry revealed some particulars about her and Taylor Swift mending their friendship after a six-year feud and admitted that there’s nonetheless work that must be finished.

Katy Perry, 35, talked about her rekindled friendship with Taylor Swift, 30, who she had a really public six-year feud with, in a brand new interview with Australia’s Stellar journal and admitted that though they converse frequently, they’re not as shut as they might be but. “We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” she mentioned within the interview. “I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability.”

The “Firework” singer went on to reward her former nemesis and the newfound voice she discovered that stands up for what she believes in even when it’s not fairly. “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t,” she defined. “Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video [ for Taylor’s 2019 song ‘You Need to Calm Down’] because people want people to look up to. We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

Katy additionally admitted that she feels feminine artists, like her and Taylor, aren’t in opposition to one another as a lot as they was once. “I actually haven’t seen a whole lot of change for female artists. Although, there’s more unity now – which has been great,” she mentioned. “We used to be in our corners wondering if any of us liked each other. But it’s more of a safe place now.”

Katy and Taylor had been associates within the first years of their profitable careers, however issues went awry someday in 2014 after it was claimed that Katy had “stolen” a few of Taylor’s backup dancers for her personal tour. Though neither of them ever verbally bashed the opposite straight, they each had songs that had been reportedly about one another and their emotions about their feud. Taylor’s was “Bad Blood” off her 2014 album 1989 and Katy’s was “Swish Swish” off her 2017 album Witness.

Issues modified although when Katy despatched Taylor an olive department in Could 2018, which she confirmed off in a video on social media, and the 2 prompted hypothesis that they reconciled. Katy went on to put up an Instagram pic that confirmed a plate of cookies with “Peace At Last” written in icing on it on June 11, 2019 and wrote “feels good @taylorswift” within the caption. Taylor responded with hearts and the remaining is historical past!