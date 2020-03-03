Katrina Kaif to do a special song in Alia Bhattâs Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to work with Alia Bhatt for the primary time in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The venture has already created a large buzz within the business and now newest studies counsel that one other A-list actress can be seen within the movie.



In response to studies, SLB has roped in Katrina Kaif for a particular dance quantity for his subsequent. Few days again Katrina was papped outdoors Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s workplace and now one can lastly join the dots. Katrina has been seen wooing the viewers in a number of dance numbers like Chikni Chameli, Sheila Ki Jawaani, Kamli and extra. With Bhansali working his magic on each actor he casts, we will’t wait to observe Katrina in a completely totally different avatar within the ace director’s subsequent venture.

