kanye-west’s-daughter-shows-off-rap-skills-at-yeezy-show-in-paris-fashion-week

WENN/Instar

North West, who’re cheered on by mom Kim Kardashian, makes her shock musical debut at her rapper father’s Autumn/Winter 2020 assortment as fashions strut down the runway.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Kanye West‘s eldest daughter made her shock musical debut on the rapper and designer’s Paris Vogue Week present in France on Monday, March 02.

Within the beforehand unannounced efficiency, North West, six, rapped up a storm as fashions confirmed off the Yeezy line’s Autumn/Winter 2020 assortment.

The teen confirmed a few of her dad’s confidence and swagger as she actually took cost of the large second, strolling onto the stage to the sound of automobile horns.

“Have a look at my footwear, they’re new and funky,” she rapped. “See my faculty, I am new, stroll to the streets, yeah yeah yeah. Cool, cute, cool, yeah…”

Her proud mum, Kim Kardashian, and her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, confirmed their assist, cheering the teen on, earlier than a smiling Kanye joined his daughter onstage.

The Season Eight Yeezy present adopted one other large day for North’s dad – he hosted his Sunday Service in Paris for the primary time.