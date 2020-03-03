kandi-burruss-rocks-one-piece-bathing-suit-and-poses-with-her-adorable-son-in-new-vacation-pics!

Kandi Burruss shocked her followers when she determined to share trip pics that confirmed her and her cute son, Ace in Jamaica. The Actual Housewives of Atlanta star was carrying a really flattering one-piece bathing swimsuit and it’s protected to say that she regarded actually sizzling!

Soaking within the solar and splashing within the water along with her tremendous cute son should have been very enjoyable however the celeb can be an influencer so she couldn’t assist but in addition doc all of it.

Kandi posed for a few pics after which shared them on her favourite social media platform, Instagram and her followers couldn’t assist however gush over her enviable curves and wonder generally.

The household getaway additionally included her hubby Todd Tucker and their 3-month-old bundle of pleasure Blaze along with Kandi and Ace.

As talked about earlier than, the RHOA celeb was rocking a one-piece bathing swimsuit.

It was white with a black trim and halter prime type, the washing swimsuit managing to look each comfy and flattering. The very best of each worlds!

She additionally accessorized with a pair of black and white Louis Vuitton slides, a pair of darkish shades and a few hoop earrings!

The snaps present Kandi and her family members simply having fun with the sandy shorelines in addition to stress-free on the pool!

Little Ace could be seen onto his mother’s again within the pool, arms round her neck in one of many photographs.

Each mom and son have been smiling brightly – proof that they have been having tons of enjoyable.

One other pic that options the little boy was taken on the seashore alongside his mother, enjoying within the sand.

Within the caption, the completely happy mother wrote: ‘I finally got a much needed vacay! @acetucker is having a ball and so am I! Thanks @royaltonbluewaters for the royal treatment. ❤️ #RoyaltonBlueWaters. Braids by @the_aria_show.’



