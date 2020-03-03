justin-bieber-reveals-how-many-kids-he-wants-with-hailey-&-her-‘romantic’-birthday-gift

Justin Bieber had the absolute best response when Ellen DeGeneres requested, ‘How many kids do you want to have?’ Likewise, he additionally shared one of the best current he acquired for his 26th birthday — and it was from Hailey Baldwin!

Justin Bieber, 26, places his spouse Hailey Baldwin, 23, first! He proved this to be true whereas enjoying a sport known as “Burning Questions” on the March Three episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Present. The sport stayed true to its title after Ellen DeGeneres, 62, introduced up followers’ most burning questions: “How many kids do you want to have?” Justin didn’t present a quantity, although — he had a good higher reply.

“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” Justin answered. We stan a feminist husband! The “Yummy” singer additionally lavished Hailey with the respect she deserves after he was requested one other burning query: “You just turned 26, what is the best gift you got for your birthday?” Justin simply entered his late 20’s on March 1, and he was surrounded by numerous family members as he celebrated the large day in an all-out birthday bash on Jan. 29. However it was a non-public second he shared together with his spouse, Hailey, that served as his favourite birthday shock.

The pop star revealed that Hailey “did up” his home “really nicely” and had a film enjoying, calling the general expertise a “really romantic night.” It appeared like Hailey put Pinterest inspiration boards to disgrace, as a result of Justin added, “She basically got like a serious like wedding planner type style thing and did it [the decorations] all like in candles.” The singer gushed that the general consequence was “gorgeous.”

This isn’t the primary time Justin has introduced up child speak — and we’re not simply speaking about Justin’s confession to Ellen that he and Hailey name one another “Goo.” After a visit to Walt Disney World in July of 2019, Justin revealed the place his and Hailey’s minds are at in terms of their future household plans! “One day, I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates,” Justin wrote alongside a photograph of him and Hailey on the Florida theme park. He added, “Not hinting at anything soon. I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

For now, Justin and Hailey are specializing in one another. In honor of Justin’s 26th birthday, Hailey gave her husband a candy shout-out on Instagram by writing, “happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day. I love you.”