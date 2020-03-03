jojo-siwa-leaves-fans-wondering-at-her-relationship-status-with-elliott-brown

Instagram

The YouTube star sparks relationship rumor with the boy from her dwelling state of Nebraska after they add on their Instagram accounts a collection of images flaunting their second collectively.

JoJo Siwa may need discovered herself a boyfriend. Days after sharing images of her with Elliot Brown, the YouTube character incited extra curiosity about their relationship standing when she uploaded a TikTok video they made collectively on her Instagram account.

The Sunday, March 1 publish noticed the 16-year-old and the boy from her dwelling state of Nebraska standing side-by-side on a road earlier than kicking begin their dance with an advanced handshake. She rocked a inexperienced ribbon and a floral prime for the outing whereas he donned a white shirt. “we had been ready to cross the road and we missed the stroll sign Three occasions for this tik tok…… undoubtedly price it,” she defined within the caption.

Slightly over every week in the past, Jojo set tongue wagging after she posted a photograph of her and Elliot driving an attraction at Six Flags Magic Mountain when he visited her in Los Angeles. Within the image, she sat proper subsequent to him whereas her two associates took the seats on her left. “i meannnn you could possibly say we had a little bit of enjoyable,” she gushed. “thanks @sixflagsmagicmountain for an ideal day!”

Days later, the “Boomerang” singer shared one other completely satisfied reminiscence she made with the boy. This time round, the 2 of them wore an identical denim jacket whereas posing in entrance of a piano. “Twinning for the win!! E did not have sneakers that matched his outfit so i made him put on some fancy sparkly excessive tops! i would say we glance fairly cool,” she captioned the candy picture.

Elliot, who performs soccer and has over 13,000 followers on Instagram, additionally made use of his social media account to share their togetherness. Together with a collection of their “twinning” images, he wrote, “So blessed… has such an incredible day trip in Cali w everybody.”

Jayden Bartels commented on JoJo Siwa’s publish.

Kendall Vertes chimed in.

One particular person known as them a ‘cute couple.’

One other consumer demanded a solution.

JoJo’s Tik Tok video publish has garnered many excited reactions from others. Actress Jayden Bartels wrote within the remark part, “I like this,” whereas TV character Kendall Vertes gushed, “Holy crap that is so cute.” One other Instagram consumer deemed Jojo and Elliot the “CUTEST COUPLE OF 2020.” In the meantime, one specifically requested, “bruh are they relationship or what.”