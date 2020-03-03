john-mulaney’s-“airport-sushi”-musical-sketch-on-“snl”-was-so-good,-it-deserves-a-tony

This previous weekend, John Mulaney made our lives infinitely higher by internet hosting SNL. You understand what meaning: we lastly acquired a THIRD installment of his fan-favorite musical sketches!
John as soon as once more lived out his musical theatre goals with “Airport Sushi” and it was simply the very best sketch of the night time. It, in fact, started with Pete Davidson’s character making the worst determination of all: shopping for sushi on the airport.
This summoned a spirit from the depths of LaGuardia airport…The Phantom of the Opera! Or, uh, the Phantom of LaGuardia!
Seems, LaGuardia is its personal terrible, musical world. So naturally, John acquired us questioning how on earth it acquired this manner together with his parody of “America” from West Aspect Story.
Effectively, Auntie Orphan Annie had the reply to that query in her rendition of “Tomorrow”.
We have been then visited by the crying child about to board a transcontinental flight, who graced us with this model of “Cool” from West Aspect Story.
And simply once you thought issues could not get any extra wild, SURPRISE! In comes Jake Gyllenhaal enjoying “man who travels in pajamas” with a ~depraved~ TSA-themed model of “Defying Gravity”.
Bowen Yang sang about being racially profiled due to the coronavirus to the tune of “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Store of Horrors.
And eventually, musical visitor David Byrne joined the gang as “the luggage handler who tosses everybody’s suitcases into Lengthy Island Sound” with this play on his “Road to Nowhere”:
Effectively, John mainly gave us a 7-song musical in the course of SNL and what? It was nice! Extra of this, please!