john-mulaney’s-“airport-sushi”-musical-sketch-on-“snl”-was-so-good,-it-deserves-a-tony

This previous weekend, John Mulaney made our lives infinitely higher by internet hosting SNL. You understand what meaning: we lastly acquired a THIRD installment of his fan-favorite musical sketches!

NBC

In case you are not acquainted, here is a bit of rundown of the enduring trilogy. The primary time John hosted SNL, the forged placed on a Les Mis-parody referred to as “Diner Lobster” that grew to become an immediate basic. Individuals beloved it a lot they did a sequel referred to as “Bodega Rest room.” The over-the-top musical sketches are John’s specialty and fortunate for us, they simply maintain comin’!

John as soon as once more lived out his musical theatre goals with “Airport Sushi” and it was simply the very best sketch of the night time. It, in fact, started with Pete Davidson’s character making the worst determination of all: shopping for sushi on the airport.

NBC



This summoned a spirit from the depths of LaGuardia airport…The Phantom of the Opera! Or, uh, the Phantom of LaGuardia!

NBC



Seems, LaGuardia is its personal terrible, musical world. So naturally, John acquired us questioning how on earth it acquired this manner together with his parody of “America” from West Aspect Story.

NBC



Effectively, Auntie Orphan Annie had the reply to that query in her rendition of “Tomorrow”.

NBC



We have been then visited by the crying child about to board a transcontinental flight, who graced us with this model of “Cool” from West Aspect Story.

NBC



And simply once you thought issues could not get any extra wild, SURPRISE! In comes Jake Gyllenhaal enjoying “man who travels in pajamas” with a ~depraved~ TSA-themed model of “Defying Gravity”.

NBC



Bowen Yang sang about being racially profiled due to the coronavirus to the tune of “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Store of Horrors.

NBC



And eventually, musical visitor David Byrne joined the gang as “the luggage handler who tosses everybody’s suitcases into Lengthy Island Sound” with this play on his “Road to Nowhere”:

NBC

