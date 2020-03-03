John Mulaney’s “Airport Sushi” Musical Sketch On “SNL” Was So Good, It Deserves A Tony

By
Gsr
-
0
1
john-mulaney’s-“airport-sushi”-musical-sketch-on-“snl”-was-so-good,-it-deserves-a-tony

This previous weekend, John Mulaney made our lives infinitely higher by internet hosting SNL. You understand what meaning: we lastly acquired a THIRD installment of his fan-favorite musical sketches!


NBC

In case you are not acquainted, here is a bit of rundown of the enduring trilogy. The primary time John hosted SNL, the forged placed on a Les Mis-parody referred to as “Diner Lobster” that grew to become an immediate basic. Individuals beloved it a lot they did a sequel referred to as “Bodega Rest room.” The over-the-top musical sketches are John’s specialty and fortunate for us, they simply maintain comin’!

John as soon as once more lived out his musical theatre goals with “Airport Sushi” and it was simply the very best sketch of the night time. It, in fact, started with Pete Davidson’s character making the worst determination of all: shopping for sushi on the airport.


NBC

This summoned a spirit from the depths of LaGuardia airport…The Phantom of the Opera! Or, uh, the Phantom of LaGuardia!


NBC

Seems, LaGuardia is its personal terrible, musical world. So naturally, John acquired us questioning how on earth it acquired this manner together with his parody of “America” from West Aspect Story.


NBC

Effectively, Auntie Orphan Annie had the reply to that query in her rendition of “Tomorrow”.


NBC

We have been then visited by the crying child about to board a transcontinental flight, who graced us with this model of “Cool” from West Aspect Story.


NBC

And simply once you thought issues could not get any extra wild, SURPRISE! In comes Jake Gyllenhaal enjoying “man who travels in pajamas” with a ~depraved~ TSA-themed model of “Defying Gravity”.


NBC

Bowen Yang sang about being racially profiled due to the coronavirus to the tune of “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Store of Horrors.


NBC

And eventually, musical visitor David Byrne joined the gang as “the luggage handler who tosses everybody’s suitcases into Lengthy Island Sound” with this play on his “Road to Nowhere”:


NBC

Effectively, John mainly gave us a 7-song musical in the course of SNL and what? It was nice! Extra of this, please!


NBC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here