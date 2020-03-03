joe-biden-to-make-stop-in-oakland-on-super-tuesday

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, recent off a major win in South Carolina, will make a cease in Oakland on Tremendous Tuesday, his marketing campaign introduced.

The previous vice chairman will cease within the Bay Space earlier than his Tremendous Tuesday marketing campaign occasion in Los Angeles that night.

The whereabouts of the native Oakland cease have been undisclosed as of Monday night. On Monday, Biden obtained endorsements from many distinguished Democratic figures, together with his current opponents–senator Amy Klobuchar and former mayor Pete Buttigieg.

One other former candidate, Beto O’Rourke, additionally publicly endorsed Biden on Monday night at a rally in his native Texas.

Keep updated with the newest on Tremendous Tuesday: CAMPAIGN 2020

Biden gained in a landslide on this weekend’s major, taking 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders got here in second place with 19.9%.