joe-biden-supporters-gathering-in-ne-mpls.-hoping-for-great-primary-showing-in-mn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After dropping out of the presidential race, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s hoping the assist from reasonable Democrats will assist him towards Bernie Sanders Tuesday night.

Supporters in Minnesota are hoping Klobuchar’s endorsement – in addition to endorsements from Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke – will even serve Biden effectively in Minnesota’s major.

On Tuesday morning, Klobuchar instructed CBS This Morning that Joe Biden will likely be a fantastic president in addition to deliver decency and dignity again to the White Home.

Biden supporters are gathering at Elsie’s in northeast Minneapolis for a watch celebration.

WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh can have the newest Tuesday night.