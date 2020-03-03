

Joe Biden Steps Into The Shade Room: TSR Politics



🎤: @judithnwandu 🎥: @natassjaebert

#TSRPolitics: #Roomies, we noticed the questions you needed to ask democratic candidates, so you already know we needed to take them straight to #JoeBiden! He talks about the whole lot from reparations for slavery, the 1994 crime invoice, black girls childbirth mortality charges, all the way in which to points round marijuana! We need to know your ideas about his solutions, and naturally, we would like you to GET UP AND VOTE! Beginning in the present day with #SuperTuesday, alternatives to vote will likely be unfold all throughout the month of March, so get to the polls and bear in mind, #EveryVoteCounts! 👏🏾