joe-biden-holds-campaign-rally-in-dallas-ahead-of-super-tuesday;-gets-endorsements-from-3-former-candidates

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden introduced some recent assist to his marketing campaign rally at Gilley’s Dallas Monday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her Democratic presidential marketing campaign on Monday, and Pete Buttigieg, who ended his on Sunday, endorsed rival Biden in an effort to unify average voters behind the previous vp’s White Home bid.

Sen. Klobuchar launched Biden on the rally round 8:40 p.m.

“I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his,” she stated.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar endorses Joe Biden in Dallas (CBS 11).

“It’s time for a president who represents all of America,” Sen. Klobuchar stated. “And it is time for a president who will bring dignity and decency back to the White House.”

Beto O’Rourke additionally stated he was endorsing Biden.

Texans, together with voters in 13 different states, forged ballots within the primaries on Tremendous Tuesday, March 3.

The very first thing Biden stated to the gang was, “If you’ll have my back, I’ll have yours.”

Joe Biden holds rally at Gilley’s Dallas (CBS 11).

Biden is coming off a convincing victory in South Carolina on Saturday. It was his first major victory.

“To anyone who has been knocked down, this is your campaign,” Biden stated.

In a jab at frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden stated America doesn’t desire a revolution, however as an alternative a revival of decency.

On the finish of his speech, he welcomed former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and his spouse, Amy onto the stage.

Joe Biden hugs Beto O’Rourke at Dallas rally (CBS 11).

“Tomorrow, March 3rd, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden,” O’Rourke stated. “We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump.”

O’Rourke then instructed Biden and his spouse, Jill, he was taking them to Whataburger after the rally.

Shortly earlier than Biden’s speech, former candidate Pete Buttigieg formally endorsed him.

With Biden at his aspect, Buttigieg stated, “I’m looking for a leader, I’m looking for a president, who will draw out what’s best in each of us. We have found that leader in vice president, soon-to-be president, Joe Biden.”

The Biden marketing campaign reported back-to-back days of $5 million fundraising hauls, by far the very best 48-hour stretch of his marketing campaign.

Biden himself touted the brink Sunday evening on a name with donors, in keeping with one individual on the decision.

