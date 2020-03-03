joe-biden-gets-a-sweet-surprise-from-former-president-barack-obama-along-with-the-endorsements-of-several-high-profile-figures

It seems that Joe Biden acquired a nice shock from his outdated buddy, former President Barack Obama.

It has been confirmed by a number of media retailers that Obama was among the many many high-profile politicians who reached out to the previous vp to congratulate him for his blow-out win in South Carolina on Saturday.

Within the 48 hours that adopted, Biden was endorsed by a number of candidates who’ve suspended their campaigns, together with Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Throughout a Biden marketing campaign rally in Dallas, Texas; Buttigieg defined why he determined to again the previous vp’s marketing campaign: “I’m looking for a leader. I’m looking for a president who will bring us together.”

Biden praised the previous mayor and went so far as evaluating him to his late son, Beau Biden: “I look over at Pete during the debates, and I think, you know, that’s a Beau, because he has such an enormous character. Such intellectual capacity and such a commitment to other people. And folks, I can’t tell you how much it means to me that he would step up and endorse me.”

Klobuchar spoke on the rally earlier than Biden took the stage and had the next to say: “If you feel tired of the noise and the nonsense in our politics, and if you are tired of the extremes, you have a home with me. And I think you have a home with Joe Biden. It’s time for Americans to join hands instead of pointing fingers.”

O’Rourke gave a fiery speech the place he instructed the viewers: “Tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden. We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump. The man in the White House today poses an existential threat to this country, to our democracy, to free and fair elections, and we need someone who can beat him.”

Biden delighted the supporters by taking down President Donald Trump with a fiery speech of his personal earlier than the rally ended.

Biden said: “Folks, I knew — I believed that he wasn’t going to be a very good president. But I have to admit to you that Donald Trump, well, I didn’t have any idea how much it was always going to be about Donald Trump. It has a corrosive impact. It’s having a corrosive impact on our children.”

Biden continued: “The days of Donald Trump’s divisiveness will soon be over. Folks, there are two ways people get inspired. They get inspired by great leaders like Lincoln and Roosevelt and Kennedy and Obama, but they also get inspired by very bad leaders. No, I really mean it. This president has sort of ripped the band-aid off, exposed just how venal he’s become, and how he has literally strangled the life out of the Republican Party.”

Biden and his chief rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, are hoping for large wins on Tremendous Tuesday.



