job-alert:-lowe’s-hosting-hiring-event-this-week-for-metro-detroit-stores

(CBS DETROIT) — Lowe’s is internet hosting an enormous hiring occasion this week for shops within the metro Detroit space.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3-Four Lowe’s will host walk-in hiring occasions at any native retailer. Candidates can interview for jobs and may obtain a proposal on-the-spot.

The corporate is filling full-time, part-time and seasonal roles.

For extra data go to right here.

