jimmie-allen-welcomes-baby-girl-as-he-tops-country-music-chart

Instagram

The ‘Make Me Need To’ singer breaks the glad information that his fiancee has given beginning to their daughter in a cellphone interview with Nashville radio hosts Chuck Wicks and Tricia ‘T.J.’ Jenkins.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Nation singer Jimmie Allen has develop into a father to a child lady.

The “Greatest Shot” star’s fiancee, Alexis Gale, gave beginning to little Naomi Betty on Sunday, March 01, and her arrival has given Allen double the explanation to have a good time after his newest observe, “Make Me Need To”, hit the highest of America’s Mediabase nation radio singles chart.

“I believed getting a primary (single) was going to be the most effective a part of my day, however then my daughter, Naomi, was born yesterday,” Allen instructed Nashville, Tennessee radio hosts Chuck Wicks and Tricia ‘T.J.’ Jenkins in a cellphone interview on Monday morning.

Naomi’s center identify honours Allen’s late grandmother, who died in 2014, and the musician reveals she now shares a beginning month with a number of the most essential ladies in his household.

“My grandma’s birthday was truly March 13, my mum’s birthday is March 7, and Naomi’s birthday is March 1,” he shared, earlier than gushing about his wife-to-be as she recovers from childbirth.

“And Lexi is laying proper right here trying superior,” he added.

Naomi is the couple’s first little one collectively, though the singer is already a dad to five-year-old son Aadyn, from a earlier relationship.

Allen, 33, will not have a lot time to take pleasure in the brand new addition to his household – he’s set to jet off on a tour of Europe and Australia later this week.

“Thursday, we head in a foreign country for about three-and-a-half weeks,” he mentioned.

“(However) it has been day, (I am) positively grateful for it.”

Allen and Gale solely started courting within the spring of 2019, and he proposed final July throughout a visit to Disney World in Florida.