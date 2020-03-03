jeannie-mai-rejects-many-‘the-real’-guests’-advances-after-divorce

WENN/Derrick Salters

The tv host and stylist reveals she would get hit on by a variety of the speak present’s friends after she bought divorced from her ex-husband Freddy Harteis.

Earlier than she started romancing Jeezy, Jeannie Mai had many suitors lining updated her. The host of “The Actual” has revealed that many friends of the syndicated speak present would hit on her following her cut up from her ex-husband Freddy Harteis in late 2017.

“Once I bought divorced, I might get hit on by a variety of the totally different friends,” the 41-year-old stated on Elle journal’s YouTube collection. However the tv persona and stylist turned down their advances. “And I simply do not wanna,” she shared. “So, I stated no lots to these dates.”

On why she rejected the date presents, Jeannie stated, “I used to be simply gonna say I do not wanna combine enterprise with pleasure and date any individual off of my set.” She, nevertheless, admitted that it was simply an excuse, as a result of she’s “doing that now.” She went on explaining her motive to show down these date invitations, “However on the time, I simply actually did not suppose it was good to get entangled with anyone till I used to be actually prepared.”

Jeannie and her then-husband Freddy introduced that they had filed for divorce in October 2017 and it was finalized greater than a 12 months later, in December 2018. She and Jeezy (beforehand generally known as Younger Jeezy) have been first reported to be romantically linked to one another in January 2019, but it surely wasn’t till August of the identical 12 months that they confirmed they’re an merchandise.

Jeannie, who divorced Freddy as a result of she did not need to have youngsters whereas he did, seemingly has had a change of coronary heart about motherhood after courting the rapper. Final November, she revealed she’s feeling brooding after seeing an image of Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade with their one-year-old daughter Kaavia. Jeannie wrote within the remark part, “Pricey God, what are you doing to my uterus, dude.”