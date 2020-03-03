jay-z-to-sign-$10m-deal-with-sony

WENN

The Roc Nation founder is allegedly on the brink of signal a brand new multi-million-dollar cope with the enormous music publishing firm to handle all of the songs he penned.

Mar 4, 2020



Jay-Z is reportedly gearing as much as increase his already bulging financial institution stability by signing a brand new $10 million cope with Sony.

In response to Britain’s The Solar newspaper, the rapper has been in discussions with Sony/ATV Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt, and has agreed a brand new deal which is able to see the label handle all of the songs he has written so far.

“Sony has had its eye on Jay for some time and so they have reached a deal which permits them to handle the songs he has written in alternate for one of many largest advances in publishing historical past,” a supply informed the publication. “This helps him prolong his lead as one of many wealthiest artists within the enterprise.”

Jay has beforehand spoken extremely of Platt, who oversaw an analogous cope with the mogul’s spouse Beyonce Knowles in January 2020, calling him his “brother” and the “Obama of the music business.”