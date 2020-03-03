james-lipton,-host-of-‘inside-the-actors-studio’,-passed-away-at-home

WENN/FayesVision

In a launched assertion confirming the TV host’s loss of life, his spouse Kedakai Turner claims that he ‘want to be remembered as somebody who liked what he did.’

James Lipton, the longtime host of U.S. TV present “Contained in the Actors Studio”, has died, aged 93.

The veteran author interviewed Hollywood’s greatest stars throughout his 22-season run of the beloved present, which launched in 1994, earlier than stepping down in 2018.

He died at his dwelling in New York Metropolis on Monday, March 02.

“There are such a lot of James Lipton tales however I am certain he want to be remembered as somebody who liked what he did and had large respect for all of the folks he labored with,” Lipton’s spouse Kedakai Turner says in a press release.

Lipton served as Dean Emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama College at Tempo College in New York.