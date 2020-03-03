james-bond-fans-plead-for-‘no-time-to-die’-release-delay-amid-coronavirus-crisis

Common Footage/Nicole Dove

A bunch of James Bond followers has urged 007 producers to stall the discharge of “No Time to Die” till the unfold of coronavirus is contained.

In an open letter to Bond bosses, writers for the MI6-HQ web site are encouraging studio executives to “put public well being above advertising launch schedules”.

“With a month to go earlier than No Time to Die opens worldwide, neighborhood unfold of the virus is prone to be peaking in the US,” the letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, reads. “At the moment, Washington declared a state of emergency. There’s a important likelihood that cinemas can be closed, or their attendance severely decreased, by early April.”

Urging producers to contemplate a summer season launch as an alternative, the missive continues: “It is only a film. The well being and well-being of followers around the globe, and their households, is extra essential.”

“We have now all waited over 4 years for this movie. One other few months won’t injury the standard of the movie and solely assist the field workplace for Daniel Craig‘s last hurrah.”

Craig can be stepping down as 007 after the movie’s launch.

Bond bosses have already taken heed of the coronavirus unfold in Asia, cancelling the Beijing, China premiere and a promotional tour.