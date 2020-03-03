‘it’s-kind-of-personal-for-me’:-tow-truck-driver-explains-why-he-tried-to-intervene-during-stolen-ambulance-chase-in-northeast-philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –It was the chase none of us might cease watching — a person stole an ambulance and led police on a sluggish chase by Northeast Philadelphia. In the course of the chaotic occasions, one good Samaritan tried to assist out police together with his tow truck.

On Monday, Eyewitness Information spoke with that man on why he determined to assist and what he noticed from his vantage level.

The tow truck proprietor tells Eyewitness Information he simply needed to step in to assist.

He was in a position to flatten among the ambulance’s tires earlier than spinning out in the course of the chase.

“They have a male, possibly shot running into the rescue unit,” was heard over emergency scanners.

It was a chaotic scene in Northeast Philadelphia Friday evening.

Forty-two-year-old Mark Giwerowski is now dealing with critical expenses after police say he stole an ambulance and lead them on a 90-minute chase.

Joell Hilton occurred to be responding to a tow name when the scene unfolded proper in entrance of him.

“Basically no regard for life, he struck a couple of other vehicles and sent a couple of people to the hospital,” Hilton mentioned.

Hilton is the proprietor of Better Philadelphia Towing Firm.

On Monday, he defined to us why he intervened within the chase.

“It’s kind of personal for me because my grandmother is a police officer and I have a couple of family members as well that are officers,” he mentioned. “I wouldn’t want them in the line of duty being injured by somebody that’s either on drugs or anything like that.”

Hilton says he received a great take a look at the suspect in the course of the ordeal.

“When I got next to him he was just screaming, yelling at me. He was on something, he was foaming at the mouth,” Hilton mentioned.

Hilton was in a position to sluggish the suspect down, however his deed got here at a price — the suspect and precipitated Hilton to spin out.

“I hit the left tire, I hit the right tire, I tried to go for the radiator and he spun me out. There was nothing I could do at that point,” he mentioned. “I kind of backed off at that point and let police just take over.”

Giwerowski faces a slew of expenses, together with theft and carjacking.