iliza-shlesinger-reveals-how-nervous-she-was-filming-a-sex-scene-with-mark-wahlberg-in-‘spenser-confidential’

Iliza Shlesinger (“Instant Family”) was so nervous whereas filming a love scene with Mark Wahlberg for the brand new movie “Spenser Confidential” {that a} native member of the movie crew pulled her apart to supply her a little bit of liquid braveness.

When Shlesinger and Wahlberg visited “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Monday to advertise the brand new movie, which hits Netflix March 6, the actress revealed why she wanted a hug whereas filming a love scene between her and the Dorchester native.

Within the movie, which is about in Boston and was filmed within the space, Wahlberg’s ex-cop Spenser throws himself into harmful conditions at each flip and not using a trace of concern. The one particular person he’s afraid of dealing with is Shlesinger’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Cissy, who he runs and hides from at a number of factors in the course of the movie. The pair’s stress involves a head once they share a mirror-shattering intimate encounter within the toilet of a Life Alive restaurant.

“I was nervous. I was nervous going in, nervous during it, I don’t know if you knew how nervous I was,” Shlesinger mentioned of the scene, turning to Wahlberg. “And you’re such a professional. There’s no school for how to have sex with a huge movie star on camera, so you just show up.”

Shlesinger mentioned that she was so terrified in the course of the scene that she requested Wahlberg for a hug midway by way of filming as a result of she wanted to attach with him.

“I was nervous because it’s sex with Mark Wahlberg,” Shlesinger mentioned. “You can’t enjoy it too much because you’re still professional, but it’s still what it is.”

Shlesinger additionally mentioned that one of many manufacturing assistants from the Boston space tried to assist her out throughout filming.

“I was so nervous, and one of the PAs pulled me aside,” Shlesinger mentioned. “And he was a local Boston guy. He was like, ‘If you’re nervous, we’ve got a shot of tequila if you want one.’”

“Spenser Confidential” additionally stars Winston Duke (“Black Panther”), Alan Arkin (“Argo”), Marc Maron (“Glow”), Bokeem Woodbine (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), and options rapper Submit Malone (aka Austin Submit) in his first movie position.

Wahlberg instructed Corden that he tried to warn the closely tattooed rapper (who lately added yet one more face tattoo to his assortment) that he would sooner or later need these tattoos eliminated, telling Submit his personal story of getting eight or 9 tattoos faraway from his neck, abdomen, arms, and leg over the course of a number of years.

“He says what every kid says, what I said when I got my tattoos: ‘Oh no no no, they all have meaning, I’m going to keep them forever,’” Wahlberg mentioned. “But then you realize, ‘Well, no. I’m now pushing 40, I’ve gotta do something about this.’”