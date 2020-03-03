‘i-watched-katie-taylor-from-behind-the-bar’





















3:06



Shannon Courtenay on her world title hopes

Shannon Courtenay on her world title hopes

Shannon Courtenay labored in a pub when she first noticed Katie Taylor dazzle on tv however now harbours her personal boxing hopes.

Watford’s Courtenay first used boxing to get match however has since cast a powerful novice profession, signed with promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and received her first 5 fights.

Courtenay goals of being a part of the following era of elite feminine boxers…

What’s your earliest reminiscence of boxing?

The primary time I watched a struggle – I used to be working behind a bar, though I wasn’t sufficiently old! It was on fireworks evening. David Haye was combating the huge man, Nikolai Valuev.

I believed: ‘How is that this allowed? There was an enormous distinction in weight and peak.’ I finished serving pints and watched it. Adam Sales space was in Haye’s nook and, funnily sufficient, years later I’ve joined his gymnasium.

Shannon Courtenay has ambitions to grow to be a world champion

Inform us whenever you first watched Katie Taylor?

Within the Olympics [in 2012]. I wasn’t into boxing, again then. I used to be working within the bar.

Anthony Joshua is from the identical space as me and all people wished to observe AJ however I noticed Katie. I believed: ‘Bloody hell, this lady is sweet’. I nonetheless did not field for a pair extra years, however that was the primary time I noticed her.

Courtenay noticed Taylor’s success at London 2012 whereas working at a pub

Is it a dream to observe in Taylor’s footsteps?

I do not examine or purpose to be like anybody as a result of I’ve obtained my very own chapter and journey.

However she is an inspiration. If it wasn’t for Katie then I would not be right here as a result of she has paved the best way. Due to her, I am on a large platform as a result of girls’s boxing is taken extra significantly.

However I am alone journey. She has an Olympic background, I haven’t got an Olympic background so I am doing issues the onerous method. I did not come to the desk with a gold medal round my neck or with 100 novice fights. I am doing issues my very own method.

You’ve got already boxed on some main undercards at York Corridor and The O2 in London…

I am studying to take care of the strain moments now in order that after I step as much as struggle for world titles I will be used to that ambiance.

I am not ignorant – I am not prepared for a world title now. I am a piece in progress. I’ll hold enhancing and studying and, someday, I will be a world champion.

Courtenay is 5-Zero as a professional super-bantamweight

Courtenay has fought at York Corridor and The O2

Is girls’s boxing evolving?

There may be more cash in girls’s boxing now. There may be extra construction to it. I am lucky and blessed that I do not work – I field full-time as a result of I will.

The game pays me to do it. I am unable to think about working a full-time job in addition to coaching. I will get technically higher, fitter, stronger and faster than girls who weren’t capable of practice full-time.

It is bizarre as a result of I am unable to think about working a 9-5! I keep in mind pondering two or three months [into being a professional boxer]: ‘Is that this truly taking place?’

You practice with Charlie Beatt at Adam Sales space’s gymnasium…

The primary three fights was about altering my type and studying. Now it is including to my type and adapting. It is now mind-set in addition to approach. I am evolving day by day.

Are you a fan of Claressa Shields, two-time Olympic gold medallist and undisputed middleweight champion?

I noticed her struggle Hannah Rankin. She does lovely physique punching. She’s making historical past, she’s excellent. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see if she does struggle Laila Ali…

Will that occur?

No, Laila will not struggle once more. She hasn’t boxed in a very long time.

Shields is a three-weight world champion

Laila Ali, pictured together with her iconic father, is retired however hinted at a comeback to struggle Shields

Did you ever watch Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila?

Just a few years in the past however, when Laila was in her prime, girls’s boxing wasn’t pretty much as good as it’s now. There may be extra depth now, and folks take it extra significantly. If Laila and Claressa fought now, Claressa would beat her.

Do you control your future rivals?

I control myself. My staff examine them. I fear about my development and concentrate on myself. Once I get a struggle I concentrate on the opposite individual for a strategic game-plan however, for now, I concentrate on my skill and the way a lot I want to enhance.

Do you count on to struggle any of as we speak’s large names?

I am not ignorant sufficient to say that I am able to be a world champion as a result of I am not. Once I’m prepared, the world champions can be completely different as a result of they’re lots older than me and are nearer to retirement. The following few years in my division can be very thrilling.