i-made-a-huge-mistake-and-watched-“contagion”-and-here’s-why-you-probably-shouldn’t-either

I did one thing I in all probability should not have.

I watched Contagion.

And I am not the one one. Do your self a favor and don’t watch Contagion for the lifetime or so… #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirususa #CoronaVirusUpdates

Different folks have been watching it and regretting it. In case you don’t consider the #coronavirus is an issue, watch #Contagion it’s mainly foretelling you the long run…

So, here is why you should not watch it until you want scaring the shit out of your self.

The film begins with a black display screen and my least favourite style of cough: deep and dry.

And guess whose gross cough it’s? Affected person zero: Goop herself, Gwyneth Paltrow, and she or he’s munching on some peanuts and coughing far and wide at a Hong Kong airport.

We zoom in. The peanuts she’s consuming are communal bar peanuts. They’re now contaminated.

She arms her bank card to the bartender. Contaminated.

With a tip and a faucet the virus is effectively on its means.

For the subsequent two hours we get gratuitous zoom-ins on on a regular basis objects with our grubby little human arms on them.

An elevator button? Tainted.

This cup of water? The brand new dwelling to a virulent disease.

This little boy? Bye.

Goop makes it again from Hong Kong to Minneapolis.

Spoiler alert: She dies.

The virus begins spreading quickly around the globe.

Beginning to sound acquainted?

The Contagion virus and the present coronavirus, COVID-19, are each simply unfold from individual to individual. In each circumstances, folks get flu-like signs.

In Contagion, CDC employee Kate Winslet tells us: “[The virus is spread from] doorknobs, elevator buttons, and one another.”

Each viruses additionally originated from animals.

One of many greatest variations between Contagion and the coronavirus is that the Contagion virus killed 25–30% of people that acquired it. The demise price for the coronavirus is about 2%.

For anybody paying consideration, there are lots of parallels right here!!

Again to Contagion. In Contagion the CDC has no concept what is going on on.

The World Well being Group does not have a clue both.

Their first line of protection is quarantining complete neighborhoods.

Rubbish is piling up.

The streets are a multitude.

Persons are combating over meals.

Marion Cotillard will get kidnapped.

Matt Damon is simply, like, alive and immune for some cause.

Jude Legislation is a mendacity asshole.

There isn’t any extra Purell.

KATE WINSLET DIES!!

Each worst-case state of affairs is enjoying out.

KATE. IS. DEAD.

So, after thousands and thousands of individuals from around the globe die, a vaccine is lastly developed.

This girl, a hero, provides herself a vaccine earlier than seeing her sick father.

Her sick father is like, “KEEP YOUR MASK ON.” She’s like, “No, I am doing this.” It really works.

Everybody ultimately will get vaccinated, however by then 26 million folks have died.

The vaccine is put in some form of frozen tub alongside H1N1 and SARS…

The world is secure…for now.

Then Matt Damon throws a makeshift promenade in his front room for his daughter.

I truly hate this half however some folks prefer it.

In conclusion, the scariest film you may watch proper now could be Contagion. If you wish to scare the shit out of your self then watch Contagion.

