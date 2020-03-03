how-do-they-count-ballots-in-elections?-how-are-results-available-so-fast?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — 1000’s of voters will head to a neighborhood church or library or faculty on Tuesday to vote. However, as soon as you set your poll into the machine, the place does it go? How are the votes counted? Good Query.

Every county has a barely totally different technique of counting, however there’s a basic movement. Typically, the votes transfer from the precinct to the counties to the Secretary of State’s workplace.

WCCO visited Hennepin County for a have a look at its course of. After the polls shut at 8pm and everybody standing in line at the moment has an opportunity to vote, an election choose presses a button on poll scanner to print out a paper report of the outcomes. The judges then double-check the variety of ballots doesn’t exceed the variety of voters. After that, a choose presses one other button on the machine that sends the outcomes wirelessly to county headquarters via a personal, safe, wi-fi modem.

Ten of Minnesota’s 87 counties use that modem programs. The others will do their checks after which drive the outcomes to the county (and in some circumstances, metropolis) headquarters. For some elements of some counties that hand-count, the outcomes are known as in.

As soon as the precinct outcomes get to the county degree, they’re mixed with the absentee ballots. Election officers can start counting these ballots per week earlier than the election.

The mixed totals are then uploaded to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Workplace, the place they’re posted to the web site. They’re refreshed each ten minutes.

WCCO, and a number of other different media organizations, can report outcomes from the Secretary of State’s web site, however WCCO usually makes use of data obtainable from the Related Press.

The AP tends to report the outcomes a couple of minutes quicker. That’s as a result of it has stringers positioned at each county headquarters who can name within the outcomes as they arrive in. That knowledge is then despatched to a centralized name middle in Washington State and circled shortly. It’s posted to a web site that WCCO can entry.

From there, the outcomes enter into the WCCO laptop system and virtually instantly seem on the underside of the display screen.