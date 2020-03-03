how-carrie-underwood-is-“figuring-out”-her-new-normal-as-a-mother-of-two

Carrie Underwood‘s not only a cool mother, she’s an everyday mother. Or so she proclaimed as she walked the crimson carpet for the 2018 CMT Artists of the Yr Awards, her six month-pregnant bump swathed in sequined Tadashi Shoji.

“I really feel like I am a working mother, pregnant, I received my stuff to do, you already know,” she defined to E! Information on the Nashville occasion, “it is simply an fascinating job I’ve, however I am identical to each different pregnant girl attempting to go to work.”

Which is true in the event you ignore the truth that her nine-to-five requires designer mini clothes, four-and-a-half-inch stiletto sandals and posing in entrance of an onslaught of cameras and infinite rows of screaming followers. Or that her return from maternity depart concerned a month of rehearsals for her six-month, 60-show Cry Fairly Tour 360 while writing her just-released well being information, Discover Your Path: Honor Your Physique, Gasoline Your Soul, and Get Robust with the Match52 Life. (To not point out that point she carried out twice at April’s ACM Awards in Las Vegas 11 weeks postpartum, squeezing in a second to pump earlier than she hit the stage.)