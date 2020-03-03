hilary-duff-shares-the-planet-friendly-lessons-she’s-teaching-her-kids

Defending the planet is essential—a lesson Hilary Duff and her kids know effectively.

As the quilt star of Mother and father‘ April difficulty alongside along with her 7-year-old son, Luca, and 1-year-old daughter, Banks, the Youthful actress naturally bought to speaking about elevating her household with ex Mike Comrie and husband Matthew Koma, notably their strengthened deal with the atmosphere.

After she and her son noticed a video of a turtle getting a straw pulled out of its nostril, the picture spurred the actress to hunt a reusable different.

“Swiftly, we knew what straws do to animals and the ocean,” Duff informed the journal. The actress has since shifted to silicone straws and a refillable cup to keep away from single-use ones. However, her environmentally pleasant efforts did not cease there.

“About three months in the past, we stopped shopping for zip-top plastic baggage,” she mentioned, changing them with glass containers and silicone baggage. “At first, washing and prepping another factor appears not possible, nevertheless it solely takes just a little further time, and it makes a distinction.”