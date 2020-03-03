hibernian-vs-hearts-preview

Group information, key stats and methods to observe forward of Hibernian vs Hearts within the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off).

Group information

Hosts Hibernian might be with out midfielder Joe Newell, in addition to Jason Naismith, Ryan Porteous and Stevie Mallan, though the latter has returned to coaching this week.

Hearts are lacking defender John Souttar, who Daniel Stendel confirmed would require surgical procedure after an damage suffered in opposition to Rangers on the weekend. Jamie Brandon and Peter Haring are additionally out.

