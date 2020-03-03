hibernian-vs-hearts-preview

Observe with our reside weblog on the Sky Sports activities web site and app
Tuesday Three March 2020 10:47, UK
Group information, key stats and methods to observe forward of Hibernian vs Hearts within the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off).
Group information
Hosts Hibernian might be with out midfielder Joe Newell, in addition to Jason Naismith, Ryan Porteous and Stevie Mallan, though the latter has returned to coaching this week.
Hearts are lacking defender John Souttar, who Daniel Stendel confirmed would require surgical procedure after an damage suffered in opposition to Rangers on the weekend. Jamie Brandon and Peter Haring are additionally out.
Methods to observe
Observe the match in our devoted reside weblog, whereas highlights may even be revealed on the Sky Sports activities digital platforms and the Sky Sports activities Soccer YouTube channel the next day.
Opta details
- Following their 2-Zero win at Hearts in December 2019, Hibernian are on the lookout for back-to-back top-flight victories within the Edinburgh derby for the primary time since Might 2009 beneath Mixu Paatelainen.
- Hearts are unbeaten of their final three away league video games at Hibernian (W2 D1) since a 2-Zero loss in March 2018.
- Hibs have solely misplaced considered one of their final 11 residence league matches (W4 D6), a 0-Three reverse in opposition to Rangers in December 2019. Certainly, supervisor Jack Ross has received extra of his eight residence league matches in command of the membership (4) than earlier boss Paul Heckingbottom managed in his 13 on the helm (three).
- Hearts have earned simply seven factors from their 13 away league video games this season (W1 D4 L8), fewer than another Scottish Premiership facet on the highway.
- Hibs have conceded extra targets within the last 15 minutes of their league video games this season (15) than another Scottish Premiership membership, whereas Hearts have scored 44% of their league targets on this interval (12/27), the very best proportion of any staff within the division.