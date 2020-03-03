here’s-what-to-expect-from-wednesday’s-weather-forecast

The Boston area’s stretch of delicate temperatures will proceed Wednesday, nevertheless it received’t really feel almost as heat as Tuesday.

Count on a partly sunny day with excessive temperatures reaching into the 50s in most areas, however the large story shall be sturdy, gusty winds all through the day. The strongest winds shall be in central and northeastern Massachusetts, the place gusts may attain 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Wind gusts will proceed into Wednesday night time forward of one other delicate day on Thursday.

Take a look at what’s taking place with Boston climate proper now on our live-updating radar map.