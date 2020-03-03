health-officials-prepare-to-be-able-to-test-for-coronavirus-here-in-minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Well being officers labored by means of the weekend to be prepared to start testing for the coronavirus inside the state, as a substitute of sending samples off to the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

The governor mentioned being able to check for the virus makes the state extra ready to catch it early.

“The testing that can happen now as of this morning is a really good thing,” Governor Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) mentioned.

State well being officers can be prepared to check as much as 100 individuals per day. Beforehand there have been 5 individuals from Minnesota examined for the virus that each one got here again damaging.

The danger to the general public is at the moment low and state officers urged individuals to not panic.

“Preparation is not panic, preparation is the right thing to do,” Governor Walz mentioned.

Nonetheless, in addition they urged individuals to be ready.

“We do believe it’s likely that we will see cases and potentially in the fairly near future,” Minnesota Division of Well being Commissioner Jan Malcolm mentioned.

Analysis has proven people who find themselves aged or have well being situations usually tend to have problems, and the state has been protecting long run care services up to date on the scenario.

“The majority of cases are mild but we all owe it to vulnerable folks in our state in our state to do we what we can do,” Malcolm mentioned.

Governor Walz mentioned there are state funds out there to organize for a possible outbreak and he’s hopeful there could possibly be federal assist. The Governor additionally mentioned he was having a White Home briefing in addition to a gathering with the Minnesota Hospital Affiliation on Monday to debate the most recent on coronavirus.