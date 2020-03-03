harry-styles-gets-cheeky-about-being-a-virgin-without-music-career

WENN/Instar

Throughout a brand new interview, the One Course member has additionally talked about his sophomore album, describing it as ‘the sound of a 25-year-old navigating having intercourse and feeling unhappy.’

Harry Kinds has insisted he would not have a lot luck with relationships if he wasn’t well-known – 9 years after sharing the identical insecurities.

The “Adore You” hitmaker earned legions of followers as a member of boyband One Course, and went on to take pleasure in solo success and turn out to be one of many largest artists on the planet after the group went on hiatus in 2016.

And whereas Harry’s loved high-profile relationships with stars together with Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, he thinks his love life would have been so much totally different if he’d opted for a unique profession path.

Chatting with Radio.com, Harry was requested lately, “When you weren’t a music artist what do you assume you would be?” to which he cheekily replied, “Virgin.”

The remark mirrors the identical reply Harry gave again in 2011, when the then-17-year-old admitted, “If I wasn’t within the band I reckon I might be a virgin.”

Elsewhere within the interview, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer described his chart-topping sophomore album as “the sound of a 25-year-old navigating having intercourse and feeling unhappy,” including, “I believe I will look again on the time of constructing this album as a really fond interval of my life, simply because I really feel I learnt a lot about myself.”

“In all probability so much to do with having time to try this, I took slightly longer to make the album,” he mirrored, evaluating this mission to his 2017 self-titled effort.

Harry will take “Tremendous Line” on the street, opening his “Love On Tour” jaunt in Birmingham, England on 15 April.