harry-styles-explained-what-happened-when-he-was-robbed-at-knifepoint,-and-it’s-terrifying

On Monday morning, Harry Kinds was on the Howard Stern Present, the place he defined the main points of when he was robbed at knifepoint in London final month.

“Sure, I used to be robbed on Valentine’s Day…I used to be strolling house from a good friend’s home. I’m 5 minutes from house, and I see this group of fellows who all bought their hoods up and their faces lined and stuff and I used to be like, ‘That’s a bit bizarre.'”

“I flip my music off and I am strolling up the road and I hold turning round. The blokes cross the highway and I am like, ‘That is bizarre.’ Then, I am strolling up and listen to shuffling of toes, making an attempt to catch as much as me. So I cross the road, they usually cross the road.”

“I am like, ‘Oh fuck’s sake, I believe I am about to get robbed.’ The blokes are like, ‘Can we speak to you for a minute?’ There’s no person round and my coronary heart’s pounding, so I am like, ‘Certain.'”

In line with Harry, they then requested him if he smokes weed, and he stated no. Surrounding him, they requested what he had on him, and Harry instructed them he had money and gave it to them.

They then seen his headphone jack protruding of his pocket and requested what it is plugged into.

“I pull out my telephone and I am pondering, ‘OK, that is actually annoying, however I am going to wipe it and get a brand new telephone,'” Kinds stated. “After which the man’s like, ‘Unlock your telephone,’ and the opposite one pulls his shirt up and he is bought a knife sticking in his pants.”

“I simply stated, ‘I am sorry mate, I can not. I can not unlock my telephone.’ And the man’s like, ‘You bought 10 seconds,’ and he begins counting them down and I am like, ‘Fuck, am I going to unlock my telephone?'”

However Harry did not. “Two automobiles have been coming and I felt a chance to dash and run. I bumped into the highway and I attempted to cease a automotive. They do not let me in. Tried one other, they do not let me in,” he stated. “I simply turned and ran again towards the village space the place I dwell. I assume as a result of that they had some money and stuff they ended up simply turning round.”

