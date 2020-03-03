hailey-bieber-loves-to-call-justin-bieber-by-this-pet-name

Simply name Justin Bieber “Goo Goo”—however provided that you are Hailey Bieber.

The 26-year-old singer revealed his 23-year-old partner refers to him by this pet identify on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Present.

“Nicely, she calls me a bunch of bizarre issues,” he informed Ellen DeGeneres whereas taking part in a spherical of “Burning Questions.” “She calls me ‘Goo Goo.’ which is sort of bizarre, however I prefer it. ‘My little Goo Goo.'”

Justin stated he calls her by the identical nickname, as effectively.

“She’s received me wrapped round her finger just about….We’re each one another’s Goo Goos,” he stated. “Yeah, it is fairly cute.”

In actual fact, the “Yummy” star shared fairly a number of info about his relationship with the mannequin. For example, he revealed what she smells like—”Ariana Grande‘s fragrance”—and what number of children they hope to have sooner or later.

“I feel it is as much as Hailey as a result of it is her physique,” he stated.