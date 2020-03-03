gucci-cancels-fashion-show-over-coronavirus-concerns

Gucci has canceled its Cruise 2021 style present in San Francisco, Calif.

The luxurious model advised The Hollywood Reporter the “ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak” has led the corporate to cancel the Might 18 occasion “as a precautionary measure.”

“A choice on the brand new timing and site of the present might be introduced at a later date as soon as the scenario turns into clearer,” the group mentioned in a press release to the outlet. “Presently, our ideas are with all of these affected all over the world.”

The information took place two weeks after Gucci hosted its Milan Trend Week present in Italy. Celebrities together with Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi and Amandla Stenberg attended.

Nevertheless, Gucci is not the one style home to just lately cancel a runway present. In accordance with THR, Giorgio Armani additionally canceled its reside present in Milan and as an alternative livestreamed it from its web site and social media channels.