gucci-cancels-fashion-show-over-coronavirus-concerns

Might James/SOPA Photos/LightRocket through Getty Photos
Gucci has canceled its Cruise 2021 style present in San Francisco, Calif.
The luxurious model advised The Hollywood Reporter the “ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak” has led the corporate to cancel the Might 18 occasion “as a precautionary measure.”
“A choice on the brand new timing and site of the present might be introduced at a later date as soon as the scenario turns into clearer,” the group mentioned in a press release to the outlet. “Presently, our ideas are with all of these affected all over the world.”
The information took place two weeks after Gucci hosted its Milan Trend Week present in Italy. Celebrities together with Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi and Amandla Stenberg attended.
Nevertheless, Gucci is not the one style home to just lately cancel a runway present. In accordance with THR, Giorgio Armani additionally canceled its reside present in Milan and as an alternative livestreamed it from its web site and social media channels.
“The present will occur, however in entrance of an empty teatro,” a spokesperson for the model advised Vogue on the time. ” It is going to be livestreamed on Armani.com, on Instagram: @giorgioarmani, and Fb: @giorgioarmani. Because of the standing of the coronavirus in Italy, Mr. Armani has determined that he needs to safeguard the well-being of all his invited friends by not having them attend crowded areas.”
As well as, Prada postponed its Resort present, which was initially set for Might 21 in Japan.
“This choice was made as a precautionary measure in addition to an act of accountability and respect for all of the folks engaged on and planning to attend our resort 2021 present,” the model advised THR on the time. “Prada extends its honest sympathies and concern to all of the folks and territories affected by this example.”
