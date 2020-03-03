gov.-newsom-requests-up-to-$20-million-be-made-available-for-coronavirus-fight

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday requested that the legislature make as much as $20 million accessible from the Catastrophe Response Emergency Operations Account to assist fund the state authorities response to the rising unfold of coronavirus.

The request was introduced Wednesday afternoon and might be an early motion merchandise for the 2020-2021 state price range.

The governor additionally activated the State Operations Heart (SOC) in Mather, California, to its second highest stage so as to present help for state, federal and native emergency managers, public well being officers and first responders through the COVID-19 disaster. The SOC will present operational and logistical help to the California Division of Public Well being’s Medical and Well being Coordination Heart (MHCC), which has been activated since January to coordinate the state’s public well being response to COVID-19.

Over the weekend, California acquired extra COVID-19 check kits from the CDC after the governor made the request on Friday. This can permit well being employees to check 1000’s of specimens and get check outcomes sooner, permitting medical employees to establish and deal with instances and hint potential exposures extra rapidly, higher defending the general public well being.

The check children have already been distributed to California public well being labs together with places in Richmond, Alameda, Contra Costa, Sacramento and Santa Clara counties. The CDPH labs will present diagnostic testing inside a 48-hour turnaround time with extra public well being labs quickly getting the flexibility to check for coronavirus. The state will ramp as much as a complete of 20 public well being labs in California.

Whereas extra optimistic assessments have been reported by county well being officers previously few days, state officers famous that the studies present that swift motion is being taken to detect instances early, isolate and take care of sufferers and hint contacts.

Talking at a faculty in Oakland Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom mentioned his administration was engaged on buying extra check kits for labs.

“I’m confident where we need to be right now and you’re going to see a significant increase in the number of test kits distributed and the number of tests coming back. As a consequence, none of us should be surprised the more we test, the more positives will come back from those tests. We are anticipating this,” Newsom instructed gathered reporters.

He mentioned particular protections have to be made for senior residents to forestall their infections of the pneumonia-like sickness.

“Obviously the older you are, you come in with pre-existing conditions, they complicate matters. And that’s when we need to be the most vigilant,” mentioned Newsom. “Obviously, skilled nursing facilities, other areas where there’s large concentrations of seniors, assisted living facilities.”