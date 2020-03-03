‘gossip-girl’-reboot-picks-emily-alyn-lind-as-new-lead

WENN/Instar

The ‘Code Black’ actress is becoming a member of the likes of Whitney Peak, Eli Brown and Broadway actor Jason Gotay within the forged ensemble of the 10-episode HBO Max collection.

Actress Emily Alyn Lind is about to headline the upcoming “Gossip Lady” revamp.

The “Code Black” star will seem within the 10-episode HBO Max manufacturing from creators Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Whitney Peak, Eli Brown and Broadway actor Jason Gotay have additionally joined the forged for the revamp, which can decide up eight years after the unique, which turned the likes of Blake Energetic, Chace Crawford and Leighton Meester into stars.

As with the unique collection, the story is predicated on Cecily von Ziegesar’s bestselling ebook.

“Gossip Lady” ran for six seasons from 2007-2012.