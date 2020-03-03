going-solo:-ranking-the-careers-of-pop-stars-who-broke-up-the-band

Getty Photos/E! Illustration
When Camila Cabello shocked Fifth Concord followers—to not point out the 4 different girls within the group together with her—by saying her imminent departure from the woman group that gave her her begin, the longer term was removed from sure for anybody concerned.
Would the group, fashioned through the second season of Fox’s short-lived U.S. adaptation of The X Issue, survive as a quartet? Ought to it? And what would grow to be of Cabello? Would followers care about her on her personal?
The reply to these questions? In brief: no, most likely not—although their lone LP sans Cabello, 2017’s self-titled album, gifted us absolutely the bops “Down” and “He Like That”—greater than she most likely imagined, and a complete helluva lot.
Although her debut single, the completely forgettable “Crying within the Membership,” didn’t seize anybody’s consideration, Cabello rapidly turned issues round by tapping into the Latin pop sounds of her heritage on “Havana,” the monitor that gave her the star-making second she hoped for. Since then, she’s launched two full-length albums, landed two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Sizzling 100, and landed herself the position of Cinderella in an upcoming musical remake produced by James Corden. Not too shabby.
In honor of the pop star’s 23rd birthday on Tuesday, March 3, let’s check out how her solo profession stacks as much as all those that’ve come earlier than her. We’re speaking about these boy band and woman group members who knew they have been destined for extra on their very own. Whereas Cabello appears to have gotten her fairy story ending, not everybody else was so fortunate. You will see what we imply.
UMG
8. Nicole Scherzinger
After the large success of the Pussycat Doll’s debut album in 2005, lead singer Nicole Scherzinger started working on a debut studio album entitled Her Identify is Nicole. It was introduced for launch in summer time of 2007, however after 4 consecutive singles—”No matter U Like,” “Child Love,” “Supervillain” and “Puakenikeni”—didn’t make any influence on the charts, the album was shelved and she or he returned to the group for Doll Domination, their second and ultimate album, in 2008.
After the group disbanded, two solo albums—2011’s Killer Love and 2014’s Large Fats Lie—have been recorded, although neither have been ever given an official launch Stateside. Scherzinger’s maintained a presence within the UK, the place she’s charted effectively, with a judging position on The X Issue. She returned to the group as soon as once more in 2019 to a mini-reunion tour throughout the pond after debuting new single “React” on British TV.
Tom Kingston/WireImage
7. Nick Carter
After opting to say with the Backstreet Boys’ administration firm The Agency in 2002 after the group expressed their need to depart, Nick Carter started work on a solo album whereas the remainder started working on an album of their very own. Now or By no means, Nick’s debut solo LP, was launched on October 29, 2002 at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 earlier than falling out of the highest 50 per week later. It was ultimately licensed Gold, however not one of the tracks had a lot influence on pop music. By 2004, he’d reconciled with the group and appeared on their 2005 album By no means Gone. He launched two extra solo albums, one in 2011 and the opposite in 2015, however neither charted within the U.S.
WMG (on behalf of PLG UK Catalog)
6. Geri Halliwell
After carry the globe to a halt together with her 1998 resolution to take the Ginger out the Spice Women recipe, Geri Halliwell launched her debut solo album, Schizophonic, in 1999. The album debuted at No. 42 on the Billboard 200 earlier than dropping out total throughout the subsequent month. Nonetheless, in her native UK, it peaked at No. 4. Earlier than rejoining the group for the wildly profitable reunion tour in 2007, she launched two extra albums, 2001’s Scream If You Wanna Go Sooner and 2005’s Ardour. Whereas neither made a lot of an influence, the quilt of “It is Raining Males” off the previous was featured because the lead single on the Bridget Jones’s Diary soundtrack.
SME (on behalf of RCA Data Label)
5. Zayn Malik
After shocking everybody in early 2015 by saying his departure from One Course, Zayn Malik got here out the gate sturdy with the discharge of lead single “Pillowtalk” in January 2016, incomes him his first No. 1 on the Sizzling 100. Two months later, Thoughts of Mine debuted at No. 1 as effectively, making him the primary British male artist to debut at No. 1 in each the UK and the US with each debut single and album. His 2018 follow-up, Icarus Falls, wasn’t as fortunate, peaking at No. 61, however he stays an in-demand solo artist, lending his voice to a pop cowl of “A Entire New World” for Disney’s 2019 live-action adaptation of Aladdin, so we’re not counting him out simply but.
UMG (on behalf of Safehouse Data / Island Data)
4. Nick Jonas
After initiating a Jonas Brothers break-up in 2013 that would go away his household in disarray for years, Nick Jonas grew to become the “It” pop boy of the second when he launched the lead single “Chains” off his eponymous 2014 solo studio album—really his second, following 2005’s Nicholas Jonas, recorded earlier than the JoBros have been a factor. (Actually, the copious pictures of his newly beefed-up bod did not harm.) Second single “Jealous” peaked gave his his biggest success, peaking at No. 7, whereas the LP peaked at No. 6. 2016’s follow-up, Final 12 months was Difficult, carried out even higher, peaking at No. 2, however a string of singles from a proposed third album period that didn’t generate a lot warmth and a need to get the band again collectively introduced him again to the JoBros in time for his or her large 2019 reunion.
2017 Simco Ltd. underneath unique license to Epic Data, a division of Sony Music Leisure
3. Camila Cabello
After saying her departure from Fifth Concord in December 2016, issues regarded rocky for Camila Cabello. Her debut solo single, the relatively generic “Crying within the Membership,” peaked at solely No. 47 after its launched in Could 2017, however when she honed in on her Cuban heritage for the Latin pop monitor “Havana” in August, she discovered her candy spot. The monitor would ultimately attain No. 1 and assist refocus writing classes on her debut album, Camila, which debuted at No. 1 in January 2018 stuffed with Latin-influenced tracks.
By June, “Havana” had grow to be Spotify’s most-streamed track ever by a solo feminine artist with over 888 hundreds of thousands streams on the time. It and “By no means Be the Similar” made her the primary artist to high the Mainstream op 40 and Grownup High 40 airplay charts with the primary two singles from a debut album.
The next June, she earned her second No. 1 on the Sizzling 100 when she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes launched “Senorita.” Her second LP, 2019’s Romance, debuted at No. Three in December and has already been licensed Gold.
2. Justin Timberlake
What started as a hiatus for NSYNC grew to become one thing far more everlasting when Justin Timberlake launched hist debut solo album Justified in November 2002. Debuting at No. 2, the album helped mature JT’s picture, spawned hit singles “Like I Love You,” “Cry Me a River,” Rock Your Physique” and “Senorita,” and offered over 10 million copies worldwide in its first decade. For the reason that 2006 launch of follow-up FutureSex/LoveSounds, Timberlake has earned 4 consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, promoting over 32 million albums globally.
He is gained 10 Grammys, 9 Billboard Music Awards, and a Modern Icon Award from the Songwriters Corridor of Fame. In 2017, Billboard named him one of the best performing male soloist within the historical past of the Mainstream High 40. A yr later, he headlined the Tremendous Bowl LII halftime present. His profession is the fashionable gold commonplace for boy band members seeking to go solo, the trail all others aspire to.
1. Beyoncé
Did you actually anticipate anybody else? Since debuting atop the Billboard 200 with Dangerously in Love in June 2003, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles has confirmed she is completely with out rival. She is the primary and solely musical act within the Billboard 200 chart historical past to debut at No. 1 with their first six solo studio albums. She is probably the most nominated lady in Grammy historical past and probably the most awarded artist on the MTV VMAs. She’s offered over 100 million information worldwide. In 2018, she grew to become the primary black lady—and solely particular person on this record—to headline Coachella. Hell, the shock drop of 2013’s Beyoncé actually modified the business, altering the thought of how music may very well be launched and when. She is the GOAT, the undisputed queen. Lengthy might she reign.
Watch E! Information weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our US version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our UK version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is In all places
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?