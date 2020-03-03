going-solo:-ranking-the-careers-of-pop-stars-who-broke-up-the-band

When Camila Cabello shocked Fifth Concord followers—to not point out the 4 different girls within the group together with her—by saying her imminent departure from the woman group that gave her her begin, the longer term was removed from sure for anybody concerned.

Would the group, fashioned through the second season of Fox’s short-lived U.S. adaptation of The X Issue, survive as a quartet? Ought to it? And what would grow to be of Cabello? Would followers care about her on her personal?

The reply to these questions? In brief: no, most likely not—although their lone LP sans Cabello, 2017’s self-titled album, gifted us absolutely the bops “Down” and “He Like That”—greater than she most likely imagined, and a complete helluva lot.

Although her debut single, the completely forgettable “Crying within the Membership,” didn’t seize anybody’s consideration, Cabello rapidly turned issues round by tapping into the Latin pop sounds of her heritage on “Havana,” the monitor that gave her the star-making second she hoped for. Since then, she’s launched two full-length albums, landed two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Sizzling 100, and landed herself the position of Cinderella in an upcoming musical remake produced by James Corden. Not too shabby.