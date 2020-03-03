go-behind-the-scenes-of-stranger-things-season-4-with-fun-cast-shot-video

What occurs once you give the forged of Stranger Issues a digital camera? They report themselves making season 4, duh.

Within the video under, the gang’s all there for the beginning of manufacturing on season 4. Even David Harbour. Did you actually suppose Hopper was gone? Simply in case you wanted additional proof apart from that sneak peek video that got here out a number of weeks in the past, this new behind-the-scenes video is right here for you. Plus, there’s a variety of love within the new season 4 vid.

“I really like filming on this,” Finn Wolfhard says within the video.

The brand new video additionally provides followers a style of Joe Keery‘s return to Steve Harrington hair. Phew.

“Oh my god it is taking place,” Sadie Sink says. Similar, identical, identical.

The one fast shot of Winona Ryder? Good.