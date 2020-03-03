gigi-hadid-throws-shade-at-kanye-west-by-liking-tweet-that-bashes-rapper-for-being-a-trump-supporter

Gigi Hadid took a shot at Kanye West, liking a tweet urging style business expertise to keep away from working with Ye’s Yeezy model as a consequence of his assist of President Donald Trump.

It seems there’s zero likelihood we’ll see Gigi Hadid strolling in one in every of Kanye West’s Yeezy style exhibits. He simply held his Season eight present throughout Paris Trend Week on March 2, the identical day an open message advising towards working with Ye made the rounds on Twitter. It inspired style business expertise to keep away from working with the Yeezy model for so long as Kanye, 42, continues to assist President Donald Trump. Gigi, 24, preferred the tweet, which was essential of Trump’s stances.

The tweet opened with, “A MESSAGE TO THE FASHION INDUSTRY” because the headline. It then went on to learn: “Just in case you forgot, Kanye West advocates for Donald Trump’s administration. And that gay-hating, poor person-hating, immigrant-hating, women-hating, trans-hating, animal and nature-hating, abortion banning sociopathic genocidal agenda is the goody in each of your “sunday service” reward baggage.”

It continued, “Lending your talents to West’s product campaigns and your caches to the normalization of his heinous message endangers the lives of gay people, women, poor, middle and working classes, and the environment itself.” The put up ended with, “You are producing right-wing propaganda with every tweet of elation, record cover, choreography, or peal of “Christian” pleasure that you just contribute to West’s harmful marketing campaign.”

The unique tweet appeared to originate from a consumer named @anohni and was retweeted by consumer @bryanboy, which is the tweet that Gigi gave her prefer to. Kanye first confirmed assist for Trump throughout a 2016 live performance after the election the place he revealed that he didn’t vote, but when he did it might have been for the tycoon. He subsequently went on Twitter rants in assist of Trump and even visited him within the White Home in early Oct. 2018. A number of weeks after the controversial go to, Kanye determined to get out of speaking politics and stated he had been “used.” On Oct. 30, 2018 he tweeted, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”