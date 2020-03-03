gigi-hadid-likes-tweet-denouncing-kanye-west-for-being-a-trump-supporter

WENN/Instar

The Victoria’s Secret mannequin seemingly agrees with a message which means that working with Kanye and his Yeezy model is the same as ‘producing right-wing propaganda.’

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Whereas Gigi Hadid is understood to be a good friend of the Kardashians and Jenners, it doesn’t suggest that she’s on the identical web page with all members of the well-known clan in the case of politics. The daughter of Yolanda Hadid seems to have thrown a shade at Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West for supporting president Donald Trump.

The 24-year-old mannequin preferred a tweet which denounced the rapper and his model Yeezy as a consequence of his assist for the president. The tweet, which was posted on Monday, March 2, the identical day Ye held his Yeezy Season eight present throughout Paris Trend Week, suggested folks in opposition to working with the “Comply with God” hitmaker, likening it to “producing right-wing propaganda.”

Gigi Hadid likes a tweet denouncing Kanye West for being a Trump supporter.

The message, which is addressed to “THE FASHION INDUSTRY,” reads, “Simply in case you forgot, Kanye West advocates for Donald Trump’s administration. And that gay-hating, poor person-hating, immigrant-hating, women-hating, trans-hating, animal and nature-hating, abortion banning sociopathic genocidal agenda is the goody in every of your ‘sunday service’ reward luggage.”

It continues, “Lending your skills to West’s product campaigns and your caches to the normalization of his heinous message endangers the lives of homosexual folks, girls, poor, center and dealing lessons, and the setting itself.” It additional urges folks to disassociate themselves from Ye and his model, “You might be producing right-wing propaganda with each tweet of elation, report cowl, choreography, or peal of ‘Christian’ pleasure that you simply contribute to West’s harmful marketing campaign.”

The complete message bashing Kanye that Gigi likes.

The unique tweet appeared to originate from a person named @anohni and was retweeted by person @bryanboy, to which Gigi gave her like. She, nevertheless, has seemingly unpressed the guts button for the reason that mentioned tweet has disappeared from the previous “The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s “likes” historical past.

It is at present unknown how Gigi’s refined dig at Kanye would have an effect on her relationship with fellow mannequin and pal Kendall Jenner.