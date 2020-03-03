future-allegedly-accused-of-rape-and-getting-woman-pregnant-in-england

WENN/C.Smith

A well-known particular person, who’s rumored to be Lori Harvey’s boyfriend, information a lawsuit in opposition to a girl who allegedly threatened to inform the media that he raped her, received her pregnant and have her 2 STDs.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Future has been linked to a rape and extortion case in England. In response to standard gossip weblog UnwinewithTashaK, a well-known particular person, who’s believed to be the Atlanta-born rapper, has been accused of rape by an unnamed lady.

In her video weblog, Tasha claimed that the well-known particular person, who wasn’t particularly named prone to shield his id, has filed an extortion lawsuit in opposition to the alleged sufferer. Within the paper, the plaintiff is listed as Naydem, which is near Future’s authorized identify, Nayvedius Demun.

The lawsuit states that the defendant threatened to inform the media that the plaintiff allegedly raped her, insisting that the intercourse was not consensual. The plaintiff additionally alleges that the defendant threatened to inform the media that the plaintiff received her pregnant, gave her 2 STDs after which supplied her cash to maintain her silent.

A British courtroom has issued a gag order stopping each the Plaintiff and Defendant within the case from discussing the extortion lawsuit, so it is arduous to get feedback from the events concerned within the case. It is also unclear if police are investigating the case primarily based on the Defendant’s claims or if the Plaintiff will face any costs for the allegations introduced up by the Defendant.

<br />

Whereas Future’s alleged involvement within the case has not been confirmed, individuals have weighed in on the allegations. “One thing is fallacious with Future. One thing is fallacious with the ladies that wanna be with Future,” one commented on Tasha’s video.

Some others assume that it is karma for Future after what he did to his former fiancee and child mama Ciara. “Future put Ciara in a lot ache and embarrassment . Karma is actual y’all. She could not hit instantly however simply know she’s coming,” one wrote.

One other equally added, “Nothing surprises me….iam so completely happy that Ciara has been actually blessed by an actual king and she or he cherished herself sufficient and moved on! I’ve a nasty feeling about Future…Karma is assured..every little thing will come to the sunshine! Welcome again ms tasha we love you.”

Ciara referred to as off her engagement to Future in 2014 as a consequence of his infidelity. Following their break up, the singer sued the rapper for defamation, slander and libel. Future, who’s at the moment courting Lori Harvey, is now going through paternity fits by two totally different girls.