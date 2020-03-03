fleetwood-pile-more-pressure-on-lambert

Ched Evans got here off the bench to attain the one aim of the sport and increase Fleetwood as much as sixth spot in League One after they claimed a 1-Zero victory over Ipswich.

The outcome prolonged Fleetwood’s unbeaten run to 10 video games whereas Ipswich recorded their third successive defeat.

Fleetwood midfielder Callum Connolly was harm and obtained a bloodied nostril within the 11th minute and was changed 5 minutes later by Evans.

It was not till the 29th minute when Ipswich skipper Luke Chambers deflected a cross by Barrie McKay towards his personal aim submit that both aim was threatened.

However 5 minutes earlier than the break Fleetwood took the lead when Evans performed a one-two with McKay to fireside house previous Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy.

Substitute Freddie Sears had a volley deflected over the bar and Ipswich virtually equalised following a goalmouth scramble when Jon Nolan’s shot was blocked and Simpson produced an acrobatic save from Alex Cairns who tipped his shot over the bar.