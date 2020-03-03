Fleetwood pile more pressure on Lambert

Tuesday three March 2020 22:00, UK



Highlights of the Sky Guess League One match between Ipswich City and Fleetwood City.

Ched Evans got here off the bench to attain the one aim of the sport and increase Fleetwood as much as sixth spot in League One after they claimed a 1-Zero victory over Ipswich.

The outcome prolonged Fleetwood’s unbeaten run to 10 video games whereas Ipswich recorded their third successive defeat.

Fleetwood midfielder Callum Connolly was harm and obtained a bloodied nostril within the 11th minute and was changed 5 minutes later by Evans.

It was not till the 29th minute when Ipswich skipper Luke Chambers deflected a cross by Barrie McKay towards his personal aim submit that both aim was threatened.

However 5 minutes earlier than the break Fleetwood took the lead when Evans performed a one-two with McKay to fireside house previous Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy.

Substitute Freddie Sears had a volley deflected over the bar and Ipswich virtually equalised following a goalmouth scramble when Jon Nolan’s shot was blocked and Simpson produced an acrobatic save from Alex Cairns who tipped his shot over the bar.

