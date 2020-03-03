flavor-flav-ousted-from-public-enemy-after-row-over-bernie-sanders-support





The hip hop group make public their resolution to maneuver ahead with out their rapper bandmate simply hours after Chuck D threatens to provide him ‘a 12 months to get his act collectively.’

Public Enemy has fired rapper Taste Flav after greater than 35 years with the band, following a row surrounding their assist for U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

Issues kicked off when Flav despatched a cease-and-desist discover to Sanders, telling him to cease utilizing Public Enemy’s title and his likeness in marketing campaign propaganda, after the group’s co-founder Chuck D signed as much as carry out with offshoot band Public Enemy Radio at a Los Angeles rally for Sanders on Sunday, March 01.

Nonetheless, many media experiences and posters selling the occasion merely famous the looks of Public Enemy – main Flav to make use of his attorneys to concern a authorized warning.

Chuck then hit again at his authentic bandmate, along with his lawyer insisting he “may carry out as Public Enemy if he ever needed to” as a result of “he’s the only real proprietor of the Public Enemy trademark”, and later clarified on Twitter that his points with Flav’s stance do not stem from their political opinions.

Whereas Chuck had initially threatened to provide Flav “a 12 months to get his act collectively and get himself straight or he’s out”, it appears issues shortly escalated within the following hours, with a quick assertion issued on Sunday confirming the group could be “shifting ahead” with out the rapper.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will probably be shifting ahead with out Taste Flav,” the assertion learn. “We thank him for his years of service and need him effectively.”

Flav has but to reply to the unceremonious firing on his social media pages.