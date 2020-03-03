five-year-old-rapper-zaza’s-team-calls-out-kardashian-west-family-for-north-west’s-performance-at-paris-fashion-week

Whereas North West was greeted at Paris Style Week with love for dropping just a few bars at her father Kanye West’s Yeezy Season eight trend present, it didn’t seem to be everybody was a fan.

The staff behind Purple Carpet Girlz rapper 5-year-old ZaZa identified that Northie’s efficiency sounded loads like ZaZa’s track “What I Do?”

Zaza’s staff took to her IG to name out the Kardashian-West household for not giving ZaZa credit score.

ZaZa’s mother and father wrote the next message and the included a slide of North West’s efficiency

“In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult…creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) are doing with their daughter…with the inspiration of ZaZa and our family in mind is okay…we not mad BUT…PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye West, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED. THANK YOU!”

After Kim caught wind of the backlash, she responded beneath ZaZa’s publish to let her know that it was all love and talked about that she’d love for the ladies to get collectively.

Roommates, do you assume it was an trustworthy mistake or ought to have Kim and Kanye credited ZaZa a lot earlier? Tell us!